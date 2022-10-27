Bird flu cases confirmed in Coventry
Cases of bird flu have been found in Coventry, the government has confirmed.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) has said the A(H5N1) infection had affected the city's wild bird population.
It follows reports of dead swans and Canada geese in several locations across the city including Swanswell Park and Quinton Pool.
People have been urged not to touch any sick, injured or dead wild birds.
"The A(H5N1) strain is currently the most common strain of bird flu in this country and is highly pathogenic to other birds," said Sarah Smith, a UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) West Midlands consultant.
"The risk to the public from avian flu remains very low, however it is possible for humans to catch the virus, so it is vital that people do not touch any sick or dead birds, or have contact with their droppings, eggs or bedding, which may also be contaminated."
Anyone who has been in direct contact with a sick or dying bird where the infection has been confirmed will require close monitoring and follow-ups with the UKHSA.
"People do not need to be alarmed by this development, but we are urging people to be sensible and cautious," said Dr Allison Duggal, director of Public Health at Coventry City Council.
