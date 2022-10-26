Urban wildlife murals appear in historic Coventry street
Murals celebrating urban wildlife has sprung up on buildings in a city.
A large painting of a fox family and another of a peregrine falcon has appeared on the side of buildings in Coventry.
They were produced by local group Street Art Strategy, part of a UK City of Culture project.
The group has been decorating walls in the city since May 2021 and previous creations included a balloon-mural which spelt out "I Love Cov".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the new artwork, depicting wildlife which can be found in the city, can be seen in historic Spon Street.
Street Art Strategy received £3m from the Lottery Heritage Fund to develop a natural heritage art programme.
Programme Manager Amanda Roberts previously described it as "a project driven by contemporary art that finds new ways for the city's diverse communities to explore Coventry's natural heritage and landscape".
Michael Batchelor, from Street Art Strategy, said he believes the works will have a lasting impact.
