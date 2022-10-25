Charity sees number of people in need of food help double
The number of people using a charity to help with food has doubled, it says.
Coventry-based Langar Aid volunteers prepare more than 200 free hot meals a day to give out at their site in Spon End.
People who attend have said the rising cost of living has left them struggling to pay bills and afford food.
Inderjit Singh, who runs the project, says the group spends £6,000 a week feeding the community.
"Two years ago I would never have thought we would be able to do this because of the cost," he said.
"It shocks me at times to understand how we are doing this."
The charity is a scheme by international humanitarian aid organisation Khalsa Aid International.
It aims to to serve people who are homeless, vulnerable or struggling with finances.
Each day the team start cooking at 16:00BST, ready to provide dinner and a hot cup of tea to those in need.
"I'm an old age pensioner that comes here to get a meal, the situation of the energy bills going up means we are all struggling," a person queuing at the Coventry site told BBC CWR.
Another said: "I've hit a few financial problems recently so it's a handy place to get some food. Normally I only have one meal a day so this is a good place to get an evening meal."
