Coventry: Shops report scaled-back Diwali amid money fears
- Published
Coventry business owners say the cost-of-living crisis is hitting customers' Diwali celebrations.
The festival of lights is one of the biggest events in the Hindu calendar and people mark it by decorating their homes and buying gifts.
However, rising costs have led to a change in buying habits, with some residents reporting they plan to celebrate alone instead of with their families.
Diwali is being observed on Monday.
Sandeep Virdee, the owner of Reeth, an Asian boutique on Foleshill Road, told BBC Radio CWR she had introduced a sale earlier than normal in a bid to help customers.
"The footfall has decreased compared to previous years - people are spending much less than they did," she said.
Ordinarily at this time of year, jewellers would work through the night to meet demand as gold and silver are believed to bring wealth and luck to Hindus.
However, that is not the case in 2022 for Bandhan Samanta of Nima Diamonds, who says the average cost of a necklace has risen by £100 and he now struggles to find manufacturers.
Hina Shah, who runs Shah Pan House, said: "The cost of fireworks and candles have gone up in price.
"We have noticed a big change because of the cost of living - people are not buying as much... because they used to buy items as gifts but now they are only buying for themselves."
Young mum Tosh says she is facing the prospect of spending the celebration alone with her daughter due to money worries.
She said: "It's like Christmas for us, we would normally have everyone around and big celebrations with gift-giving.
"[But] we are not calling family over because of the cost of living."
