University of Warwick pledges £3.5m to help with rising costs
- Published
A university says it plans to spend millions of pounds on cost-of-living support for students and staff.
The University of Warwick announced a £3.5m package for students from low-income families as well as one-off payments to employees.
Members of the local community have also been invited to make use of facilities on campus this winter.
Students in receipt of a bursary will get a 10 per cent increase in December.
Undergraduates from households with an income below £16,000 can expect their payment for 2022/23 to rise to £2,200, the university says.
Postgraduate research students receiving the minimum stipend are also set to get a 10 per cent rise in their allowance.
For staff, the university has said 2,650 of its workforce will automatically receive a cost-of-living payment of up to £550 in January.
"We know that many people are struggling with their finances right now as household budgets are being hit hard by the cost-of-living crisis," said Stuart Croft, vice-chancellor and president.
He added: "We are issuing an open invite for local residents to use our Arts Centre, which will offer a friendly space for people to meet and stay warm during the day."
