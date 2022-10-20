Amazon workers fail to reach strike threshold in historic UK ballot
- Published
The first ever ballot for strikes at a UK Amazon warehouse site has failed to reach the legal threshold for industrial action.
According to union GMB, it was missed by just three votes, despite 99% of those who took part backing action.
UK law states at least 50% of members entitled to vote must do so for strike ballots to be valid.
Amazon said it had increased pay and offered a "comprehensive benefits package" to employees in Coventry.
Some workers at the Lyon's Park site in the city took part in informal protests earlier in the year after an "insulting" pay offer.
"Amazon workers are angry. This is just a stepping stone on their journey in the fight for £15 an hour," said Amanda Gearing, from the union.
"GMB Is now talking with activists on site to set out how we take that fight forward," she said.
The union said it had long campaigned for official recognition at the online retail giant in a bid to help improve the company's record on health and safety issues, a move backed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Thursday.
Speaking to delegates at TUC Congress in Brighton, he said the online retailer should have a "unionised workforce".
.@AmazonUK - the next Prime Minister says recognise GMB Union 🧡#TUC22 pic.twitter.com/guD1s7NE1G— GMB Union (@GMB_union) October 20, 2022
Amazon says its pay offer starting at a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 an hour represented a "29% increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon associates since 2018".
"Employees are also offered comprehensive benefits that are worth thousands more, including private medical insurance, life assurance, subsidised meals and an employee discount."
Seasonal employees would also soon receive an additional one-off payment of up to £500 "as an extra thank you", the company said.