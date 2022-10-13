Work begins on medieval Coventry building makeover
Work to transform a historical building in Coventry city centre is under way.
Whitefriars' Gate in Much Park Street is being renovated thanks to nearly £200,000 in grants secured by the Historic Coventry Trust.
The grade II listed building, known locally as the toy museum, was once the outer gatehouse of Whitefriars Monastery.
The project involves plans to transform the structure into accommodation and office space.
After the monasteries were dissolved in the 16th Century, the medieval gatehouse was adapted into two separate cottages.
A rear extension was built in the early 18th Century with a further two cottages including a weaver's loft.
The building's last resident was Ron Morgan, a potter and former city councillor whose love of children's toys led him to open the building as a museum from 1973 until 2007.
Graham Tait, assistant director at Historic Coventry Trust, said the renovation was "a unique opportunity for people to stay in this much-loved historic building as well as access for all during future heritage open days".
Councillor David Welsh, cabinet member for heritage at Coventry City Council, added: "We all have fond memories of the building when it was the toy museum and it will be great to see it back in use."
