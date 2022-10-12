Warwickshire MP Marcus Jones made PM's private secretary
- Published
Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed MP Marcus Jones as her parliamentary private secretary.
Mr Jones, Tory member for Nuneaton, Arley and Hartshill, had supported Rishi Sunak in last month's leadership contest.
Mr Jones tweeted he was "deeply honoured" to take on the role at an "important time" for the UK.
It follows the appointment of another Sunak supporter as trade minister.
Greg Hands, MP for Chelsea and Fulham, was given the role earlier this week.
In his tweet, Mr Jones, an MP since 2010, said: "I am deeply honoured to have been appointed parliamentary private secretary to the prime minister.
"This is an important time when the UK needs more investment and growth, and we need to reduce the burden on families and help people get on in life."
