Watchdog rates Earlsdon residential care home as inadequate
- Published
A care home resident fell over 14 times because the carpet in their room was not properly fitted, a report found.
St Andrew's House in Earlsdon, Coventry, was rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) after inspectors deemed it to be unsafe.
The home, which has 34 residents, was criticised by inspectors for its fire safety plans and residents were also found to be at risk of ill-treatment.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service has contacted the home for comment.
The CQC reported the resident who fell 14 times in four months had suffered multiple injuries, with no risk assessment carried out or carpet gripper installed.
Concerns were also raised over failures by the manager to pass on two allegations of abuse made by residents. The CQC said the safeguarding referrals were only completed when ordered by inspectors.
Progress reports sent by the care home to the CQC were also found to contain inaccurate information and its own audits were said to be "ineffective".
However, inspectors found "no evidence that people had been harmed" at St Andrew's House and residents and their relatives said they felt the care was safe.
Now that the home is in special measures, it will be checked in six months to make sure it has made "significant improvements".
If it does not improve in a year, it will have its CQC registration revoked.
