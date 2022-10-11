West Coventry Academy partly closed over strike action
A senior school is party closed for six days as about 40 staff members begin strike action in a row over workloads.
Union members voted to strike, over issues including teaching hours at West Coventry Academy.
The trust which runs the school said it had paused a planned increase in hours and would "continue to engage with staff" over workload and wellbeing.
On Tuesday, the Coventry school was open for Years 7, 11 and 13, while other years had been set work to do.
The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership (ATLP) said it had been "made clear" teacher allocations would increase when the school became part of the trust in January 2021, adding this was in line with the National Teachers' Pay and Conditions document.
The planned increase in hours had been paused until September 2024, it said.
Ana Neofitou, headteacher of the school in Nutbrook Avenue, said across the six days, all students would have access to remote learning and all year groups would have at least one day on site.
Mock examinations and school trips would still go ahead.
"We sincerely regret the impact this will have on everyone in schools - students, teachers, staff and parents," she said.
"We are particularly disappointed in this decision following the severe disruption to children's education over the last two years due to the pandemic."
The National Education Union (NEU) said teaching hours at the school were the "highest for any secondary school in Coventry" and further increases were planned in the future.
"This would be significantly out of line with norms not just in Coventry but with schools right across the country, and the NEU and its members are clear that this will have a detrimental impact on not only the staff in the school but the educational provision for children in the school," a union spokesperson said.
