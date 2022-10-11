Funding given to support young Coventry creatives find jobs
Young people hoping to work in the creative industry can take part in workshops and find a mentor under a new scheme which runs until Christmas.
The Coventry-based project aims to give people aged between 16 and 29 the chance to get a taste of the creative sector.
Arts and mental health charity Arty Folks is running the scheme alongside the city council.
The council has been given £10,000 of lottery money to help fund it.
Work shops will include painting, photography, sculpture, video, drawing and installations.
Young people who may have ill mental health, low confidence, or are isolated are welcome.
After the programme, which starts on Friday, participants who want to continue to forge a creative career will be fully supported by The Job Shop and Arty Folks, the council said.
The Job Shop is ran by the council and helps people find employment.
Dr Kindy Sandhu, cabinet member for education and skills said: "This funding means that any young person who is thinking of pursuing a career in the creative industry now has the opportunity to go and do this."
