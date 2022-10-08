Men charged with murder over stabbing outside Coventry mosque
- Published
Three men have been charged with murder after a stabbing outside a Coventry mosque.
Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz was found injured following reports of a fight outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute just after 21:00 BST on 2 October.
The 52-year-old died in hospital a short time later, police said.
Adam Razaaq, 20, Hasnian Razaaq, 23 and Mohammed Faisal, 29, are due to appear at the city's magistrates court on Saturday.
Both Mr Razaaq and Mr Razaaq are from Halesowen, while Mr Faisal is from Handsworth in Birmingham.
They have also been charged with attempted murder after another man was found with a stab wound, West Midlands Police said.
Three other men arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed while police inquiries into Mr Nawaz's death continue.
Officers were called to the area, at the junction of Dunbar Avenue and Queen Mary's Road, to reports of a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives.
In a statement, the family of Mr Nawaz thanked emergency services for their "tireless effort to trying to save our father".
Police are seeking more people to come forward with information regarding the attack. There is a dedicated web page for people to upload information.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk