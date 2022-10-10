Landlady jailed for knife attack on teenager in Princethorpe pub
- Published
A landlady who stabbed a teenager in a pub has been convicted of attempted murder and jailed for 10 years.
The victim suffered two stab wounds in her back and hip and the assault continued into the pub car park.
Pub landlady Luisa Pita Santos, attacked the young woman in the Three Horseshoes in Princethorpe, Warwickshire, on 21 May, police said.
Santos, 47, admitted wounding with intent but was convicted of attempted murder at Warwick Crown Court.
The victim, who is in her late teens, underwent surgery in hospital to prevent any further internal injuries, Warwickshire Police said.
Her attack was "entirely unprovoked" and could have caused more serious injuries, said investigating officer Det Con Gareth Morgan.
"It was witnessed by numerous people in the pub at the time and could have ultimately resulted in the loss of a life," he said.
He added: "Using a knife is never acceptable and I am glad Santos is now behind bars where I hope she will be able to reflect on her actions."
The judge told Santos, of High Town, Princethorpe, she would serve a minimum of two-thirds of her sentence behind bars.
Jurors reached their verdict on Friday following a trial at the court.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk