Coventry: Diana's Mini Metro and Barbie's Jaguar displayed
A car owned by Princess Diana is on public display for the first time in years.
Coventry's transport museum has displayed 30 vehicles from its storage models in an exhibition called Behind the Scenes: Wheels and Workers.
A "striking pink" Jaguar XJS, made in Coventry and used to launch a range of Barbie toys, can also be seen.
The 1980 Austin Mini Metro L was owned by Diana, Princess of Wales, when she was still Lady Diana Spencer.
It was believed to be a gift from Prince Charles, now King Charles III, after he test drove the vehicle at its launch.
The car, made in Longbridge, Birmingham, remained in her possession until 1981.
"We have no doubt [the exhibition] will attract people from across the region," said Marguerite Nugent, director of culture at CV Life which operates the museum.
Coventry manufacturers such as Hillman, Standard, Singer, Alvis, Riley, Triumph, Humber and Daimler will also be on display as part of the expansion of the permanent exhibition.
"This is space within the museum that we have previously utilised for temporary events but we've decided to use that area to bring out more of our collection for visitors to enjoy which we feel is really important," Ms Nugent said.
There are now more than 300 vehicles, including cars, motorbikes and bicycles, on display in the museum.