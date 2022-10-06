CCTV appeal after rape in Leamington's Pump Room Gardens
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a person was raped in a Warwickshire park.
The attack happened at Leamington's Pump Room Gardens at about 03:30 BST on Sunday, Warwickshire Police said.
The force believes the man was in the area at the time of the attack and may have information.
Officers have said the victim is being supported by officers.
"This was a horrifying attack and residents will naturally be shocked," said Det Con James Stone-Fewings, of Leamington CID.
Police have been conducting patrols in the area to reassure residents, the force added.
