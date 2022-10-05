Further murder arrests after stabbing outside Coventry mosque
Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing outside a Coventry mosque.
Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was found injured after officers were called to reports of a fight outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute just after 21:00 BST on Sunday.
He died a short time later in hospital.
The three suspects, aged 20, 23 and 29, were arrested in the early hours, said West Midlands Police.
Two men, aged 27 and 56, also detained on suspicion of murder earlier in the week, remain in custody, said the force.
A 54-year-old man, also arrested in the early hours, is being questioned on suspicion of assisting offenders.
Police were called to the area, at the junction of Dunbar Avenue and Queen Mary's Road, to reports of a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives.
In a statement, the family of Mr Nawaz thanked emergency services for their "tireless effort to trying to save our father".
"We are hopeful in the police investigation and we, the family, want all those responsible to be brought to justice," they said.
"They have extinguished a dependable shining light of good, an innocent humble loving family man, our father, our brother, our friend, Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz."
The force said it was still seeking more people to come forward with information regarding the attack and has created a dedicated web page for people to upload information.
