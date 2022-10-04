£1m loan approved for Coventry City of Culture group
The charity responsible for Coventry's UK City of Culture year has been given a £1m loan by the local council.
It said it had been suffering "short-term cash flow" problems.
The money will be used to help fund legacy projects in the city, including the return of the Assembly Festival Garden and the launch of a permanent immersive digital art gallery.
But the opposition Conservative group on Coventry council said it was "not exactly enthralled" by the request.
Coventry City of Culture Trust chief executive Martin Sutherland said the trust had not overspent and promised the loan would be repaid to the Labour-run authority.
He said the shortfall was mainly due to "grants that haven't been paid".
"We're confident we'll raise the funds required to pay this back," he said.