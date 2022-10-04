Coventry businesses welcome extension before redevelopment
- Published
A charity has said a delayed notice to leave its premises due to a city centre redevelopment will help it support vulnerable families through the winter.
Parts of Coventry, including the city's Bull Yard and the City Arcade, are set for demolition under the City Centre South project.
Businesses were due to close by the end of January 2023, but have now been advised of an extension to 31 May.
Coventry City Council has said it is helping businesses relocate.
Ann McCabe, from community café Coffee Tots, which provides parenting support, said the extension would allow them to carry on helping "some of the most vulnerable families in Coventry".
The charity's building, based in City Arcade, is set to be demolished under the £400m project.
"We're really worried about our families," said the family support coordinator, "and concerned a lot of them won't have access to a hot meal".
The café offers a pay-what-you-can meal and a "safe warm space", she said.
Efforts to relocate the charity had been "put on hold", she said, due to the "uncertainty of energy costs".
"The four-month extension means we can remain in the same place and plan for our short-term future."
Alan Denyer, who set up and runs LTB Showrooms near the city's Bull Yard, said the extension would allow him to plan for the future and programme events and activities.
The independent community arts venue was set up to utilise space above The Litten Tree pub, which is also due for demolition.
He said in the remaining 240 days he would continue "helping hundreds and hundreds of people with free wall space and setting up workshops and film screenings".
Regarding relocation, he said: "I will be having various conversations with stakeholders, the council and private landowners just to see what the possibilities are out there.
"I feel obligated to the people that we serve; it's not just about me and finding a new space for what I enjoy, there's a lot of people out there that really rely on these kind of safe spaces," he added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk