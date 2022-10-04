Coventry councillor leaves Labour amid anti-Semitism inquiry
- Published
A Labour councillor has stepped away from the group on Coventry City Council while an investigation is carried out into complaints he sent anti-Semitic and transphobic images.
Tariq Khan says he does not remember the images, allegedly sent in 2019.
Another Labour councillor, Christine Thomas, left the group in August over a complaint she used an offensive term for a Jewish woman in a group chat.
Both will serve as independents until investigations are concluded.
The complaint about Mr Khan was made about two images, seen by the BBC, which would widely be considered anti-Semitic and transphobic.
Council leader George Duggins said he had seen the images and described them as "horrendous".
He said: "I find the two attachments absolutely horrendous. Anyone found to have sent such attachments has no part in the Labour Party, but we need to seek guidance."
Last month, the Labour-run authority said Mr Khan would continue in his role pending further party guidance, but he has now taken the decision to leave the group voluntarily.
When asked about the messages in September, Mr Khan said he was not anti-Semitic nor anti-transgender and the allegations had taken him by surprise.
"I haven't even seen them," he said. "I don't remember sending them."
He told the BBC he believed the images had only emerged now as an attempt to stop his ambition to become the next MP for Coventry North East.
Sitting Labour MP Colleen Fletcher announced she would not stand at the next general election and the selection process to replace her is under way.
"I would suggest this means people see me as a credible threat," Mr Khan said.
He has represented Foleshill since 2010 and was re-elected in May after resigning from his cabinet role for breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules.