Hundreds sign petition for Warwickshire speed cameras
Hundreds of Warwickshire residents have signed a petition for speed cameras to be introduced in their village.
A total of 561 Long Itchington residents called for action on the A423 and Leamington Road which each have a 30 mph limit.
Former Warwickshire Police officer Keith Turnecliff presented the petition at a County Council meeting.
"Since I started this petition there has been one fatal and one serious accident on the A423," he said.
"It is a sad state of affairs when villages need more people to die in order to get the measures we so desperately deserve," Mr Turnecliff added.
After he retried from the force, where he served as a frontline officer for 35 years, he became a member for the local community Speedwatch team and devoted time to getting speeds reduced in the village, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"The area that causes me most concern is at the entrance to the Two Boats public house on Southam Road where vehicles accelerate down the hill travelling south and those travelling north fail to brake before entering the 30mph zone," the retired police officer said.
"There has been a fatal accident at this location in the past albeit more than five years ago and two HS2, eight-wheel tipper lorries were clocked at 48 and 55mph at this location, both travelling north," he said. "A high speed of 73mph was clocked going south."
The council's portfolio holder for transport and planning, councillor Wallace Redford, responded to the petition and said that "the county council takes road safety extremely seriously".
He added he would ensure council officers reviewed the location, responding back to Mr Turnecliff shortly.