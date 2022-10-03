Murder arrests after stabbing outside Coventry mosque
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing outside a mosque in Coventry.
Police were called to reports of a fight involving a large group of men, some armed with knives, outside the Jamiah Masjid & Institute just after 21:00 BST on Sunday.
Two people were found injured, officers said, including a 52-year-old man, who died a short time later.
Armed police detained a 56-year-old near the scene.
A second suspect, aged 27, was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, said West Midlands Police.
Both will be questioned on suspicion of murder.
An area around the scene at the corner of Durbar Avenue and Queen Mary's Road remains cordoned off.
The ambulance service said crews found two people injured on Sunday night, one very seriously, and both were taken to hospital, where the 52-year-old died.
West Midlands Police said it was treating the stabbings as an "isolated dispute" and not linked to any other incidents in the city or the wider West Midlands.
"We've made some really good early progress in this investigation, but there is still a lot of work to do be done in identifying all of those involved in what happened last night," said Det Supt Shaun Edwards.
"Officers are speaking with residents and community leaders to offer reassurance, and patrols in the area will be stepped up."
The force has asked for any witnesses to come forward.
