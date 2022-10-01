Leamington Spa veteran completes 'humbling' UK coastline run
- Published
A former soldier who has finished a coastline run around the UK for charity called the journey "humbling and eye-opening".
Paul Minter, from Leamington Spa, started in March in Liverpool and returned to the city on Saturday.
He covered 5,000 miles (8,046km) and raised more than £50,000 towards a residential retreat for the military.
"The biggest surprise has been the amount of people that have got involved," he told BBC Radio CWR.
"The amount of strangers that have come out to run, support, put me up for the evening, send well-wishing messages, donations, shows just how generous and kind people are.
"It's been very humbling and eye-opening."
Mr Minter served for 18 years with the Household Cavalry Regiment.
He was medically discharged with post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2020.
After losing several comrades to suicide, he founded the Heads Up movement to enable veterans and service personnel to access mental health support.
To found the retreat for those suffering and needing help, he said he needed £3m.
So far £400,000 has been raised in a year through his and other people's efforts.
