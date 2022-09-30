People at new Coventry warm bank 'terrified' over money
People coming to a warm bank in Coventry are "terrified" over money, the organiser of the new scheme says.
Holbrooks Community Care Association said the initiative for people to stay warm at its offices and Holbrooks Community Centre would go on "while people need it".
Development officer Mark Graham said members of the public could discuss concerns with the association's staff.
Lichfield District Council said it would open a warm space from Monday.
The initiatives follow the soaring price of energy and the cost of living crisis as people face tough choices as to whether they can afford to heat their homes.
The government has capped household energy bills at £2,500 a year from 1 October and there will also be a one-off £400 fuel bill discount. Last winter the average bill for households was £1,277 a year.
Mr Graham said at the Coventry locations people could "have coffee, play games, meet new people, have a bit of food, just to kind of save some money really on their fuel costs".
Asked about those who had visited the charity's project, he stated: "People are struggling as it is with the last price hike.
"Their outgoings are a lot more than their income. A lot of people that we support are on benefits, universal credit.
"Everything's just increasing and they're just terrified."
'Warm safe spaces'
The community centre on John Shelton Drive is available on Monday lunchtimes and the association's offices on Holbrook Lane can also be used from 09:30 BST on Tuesdays and Thursdays and 12:00 BST on Wednesdays.
The development officer said the "warm safe spaces" were available when the offices were open, so it did not cost extra, except for food and drink, which donations pay for.
In Staffordshire, the lounge on the ground floor of the Lichfield District Council building in Frog Lane will be open to people on weekdays from 08:00 BST to 17:00 BST from Monday.
There was space for babies and toddlers along with books and games for children, the authority said.
If there is a need, the opening of the warm space will be extended to include weekends and the council is also looking for a suitable location in Burntwood to provide a similar facility there.
