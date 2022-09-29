Leamington Spa: Police probe after car torched in 'arson' attack
A car engulfed in flames had been set alight deliberately, said police, launching an investigation into the Leamington Spa fire.
Firefighters were called to Whitnash Road at about 01:15 BST on Wednesday.
Pictures taken at the scene show fierce flame and thick plumes of smoke being emitted.
No injuries were reported, said the Warwickshire force which appealed for witnesses.
