Andrew Flamson: Fifth murder charge over Coventry hit-and-run
A fifth person has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Andrew Flamson, 40, suffered serious head injuries when he was hit on Grosvenor Road, Coventry, on 12 July. He died in hospital three days later.
Ashley Donald, 23, has been charged with murder and the attempted murder of three people who were walking with Mr Flamson.
He appeared before magistrates at Warwickshire Justice Centre on Monday.
Mr Donald, from Carpenter Road, Birmingham, has also been charged with criminal damage in relation to Mr Flamson's dog which was also killed in the collision, West Midlands Police said.
He was remanded into custody as have four other men, also charged with murder in connection with the death, who have previously appeared in court.
The force said its investigation continued and officers were "determined to secure justice for Mr Flamson's family and friends".
Mr Donald is due to appear at Warwick Crown Court on 7 November.
