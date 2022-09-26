Coventry councillor investigated over offensive images
- Published
A councillor is under investigation after an anonymous complaint offensive images were sent from his phone.
Labour's Tariq Khan, of Coventry City Council, said he does not remember the images, allegedly sent three years ago.
The complaint was made about two images, seen by the BBC, which would widely be considered anti-Semitic and transphobic.
The Labour-run authority said Councillor Khan would continue in his role pending further party guidance.
Council leader George Duggins said he had seen the images and described them as "horrendous".
"This has been referred to the party's complaints office," he said. "It was an anonymous source which sent it to us, but we decided that it needed to be investigated.
"I find the two attachments absolutely horrendous. Anyone found to have sent such attachments has no part in the Labour Party, but we need to seek guidance."
Councillor Khan said he was not anti-Semitic or anti-transgender and that the allegations had taken him by surprise.
"I haven't even seen them," he said. "I don't remember sending them."
He told the BBC he believed the images had only emerged now as an attempt to stop his ambition to become the next MP for Coventry North East.
Sitting Labour MP Colleen Fletcher announced she would not stand at the next general election and the selection process to replace her is under way.
"I would suggest this means people see me as a credible threat," Councillor Khan said, adding: "I have no intention of self-suspending."
The Labour Party has been contacted for comment.
He has represented Foleshill since 2010 and was re-elected in May after resigning from his cabinet role for breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules.
In August, the local authority suspended Councillor Christine Thomas following allegations she had sent anti-Semitic messages.
An investigation into her conduct is ongoing.
