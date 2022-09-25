Warwick M40 crash: Arrest as man and woman die in collision
- Published
A man and a woman in their 60s have died and a man has been arrested after three cars collided on the M40.
The crash happened on the southbound carriageway between junctions 15 for Warwick and 16 for Henley, shortly before 20:00 BST on Saturday.
It involved a silver Mercedes, a blue Dodge Nitro and a blue Ford Fiesta.
A 20-year-old man from Berkshire was held on suspicion of driving with excess drugs and later on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody.
The driver of the Ford Fiesta and a passenger travelling in the same vehicle - the man and woman - died at the scene.
Their next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported, Warwickshire Police said.
Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance, but both sides of the carriageway have now fully reopened.
Warwickshire Police are appealing for dashcam footage and any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk