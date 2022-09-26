Warwick school's plan to create a music classroom on a bus
- Published
A bus has been donated to a school to be transformed into a classroom for music lessons.
Dawn Sauvage, from Evergreen Special School in Warwick, said their former space was repurposed for other lessons because the school was oversubscribed.
She then had a "crazy" idea to make a bespoke space from a bus so the pupils could continue their music.
The bus was donated by Johnsons Coaches. Director Peter Johnson said it was "such a lovely positive we can do".
"We're a community provider, we love being part of the community," he said.
"We've been here 100 years, it's going to be fun to do as well, we're going to have a laugh sorting it, and if the next Slash learns to play the guitar in this old bus I'll think I've done my bit."
The former public service bus had room for almost 70 passengers when full and has clocked up 600,000 miles.
The firm has removed the panels, seats, engine and gear box to make the bus safe but the school is now appealing for tradespeople to help with the transformation.
They are also hoping for instrument donations as well as sound recording equipment and an all-important disco ball.
"Some of our children will never experience success in reading or writing or maths but they can all pick up a triangle, they can all tap a drum, they can all pick up a tambourine," assistant head teacher Sam Morle said.
"It's really important, it's calming for them, I's therapeutic and we need a place for them to have it as part of their curriculum."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk