Warwick: Locker obscures boxer Dick Turpin's blue plaque
A company that put a large parcel locker in front of a blue plaque, obscuring it from public view, has removed the receptacle.
Inpost also apologised for setting up the locker so close to champion boxer Dick Turpin's plaque, attached to a wall outside Sainsbury's in Warwick.
Keith Turpin, his son, said it was "an insult to have that monstrosity put there".
Inpost said sorry "for any hurt caused" to the family.
The locker had been in place for about two weeks, said Mr Turpin, when Labour MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western took to social media to describe a "disgraceful" act.
Dick Turpin was in 1948 the first black athlete to win a British title in any sport. He died in 1990 at the age of 69.
Mr Western said: "Warwick-born black British boxing champion Dick Turpin and his brothers are extremely important figures in our towns - and should be recognised as pioneers for black sportspeople in this country."
The plaque, put up in 2021, near to a street on which the boxer grew up, has faced other problems. Coventry Live reported a new version was introduced after the original displayed a spelling mistake.
"It is unfortunate it took my Tweet and the resulting public outcry to see the situation remedied, but I'm grateful for the swift action taken and the apology issued by InPost," Mr Western said.
Michael Rouse, a chief executive for the company, said InPost had "incorrectly located our lockers in this instance" and "worked urgently to rectify the mistake by removing the lockers from this location".
But Mr Western said he wished to see further action, saying he would "expect a public apology from Sainsbury's and for both firms to contact the Turpin family".
Sainsbury's has been contacted for comment.
