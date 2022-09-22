'UK's largest' amphetamine lab workers' jail terms increased
- Published
Two men involved in what's thought to have been the UK's largest amphetamine factory, have had their "unduly lenient" jail terms increased.
Andrew Gurney, 51, and Keith Davis, 56, were jailed in June over their roles in the £10m-a-month "industrial scale" operation.
Gurney was jailed for six years and three months and Davis for five years and three months.
Appeal court judges have now increased their sentences to 10 years each.
Their cases had been referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General's office under the unduly lenient sentence scheme.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said their laboratory was capable of producing 400kg (0.4 tonnes) per month, with a street value of £10m, when it was operational between June 2020 and April 2021.
An investigation began into the lab, on Ullenhall Lane, Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, after text messages were obtained by French police who penetrated the encrypted phone network Encrochat.
'Middle-aged family men'
Their 12-day trial at Kingston Crown Court heard Gurney, of Quinton, Birmingham, and Davis, from Chalfont St Giles in Buckinghamshire, were trained in the chemical process for producing amphetamine sulphate and operated the lab.
Davis was found guilty of conspiracy to supply ketamine and cannabis, conspiracy to produce amphetamine and money laundering.
Gurney was convicted of conspiracy to produce amphetamine and money laundering.
On Wednesday, Jonathan Polnay, representing the Attorney General challenged the way in which the sentencing judge had calculated the jail terms of the pair.
Lady Justice Carr, sitting with Mr Justice Griffiths and Mr Justice Hilliard, said both offenders were "middle-aged family men with no relevant previous convictions", but highlighted that the "quantities involved in the amphetamine conspiracy were massive".
At the hearing she said there had been an "ongoing, large scale operation" that featured "sophisticated methods to avoid or impede detection".
Elliot Walker, 50, of Kidbrooke, south London, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply amphetamine as well as other offences of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, was jailed for a total of 16 years in December last year.
His bid to bring an appeal over the length of his sentence was rejected by judge's at the same hearing on Wednesday.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk