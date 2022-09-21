Coventry shopping centre welcomes energy price cap help
A shopping centre boss has welcomed news that energy bills for UK businesses will be cut by about half their expected level.
West Orchards in Coventry said the wholesale price cap on gas and electricity announced by the government earlier was "good news for business".
It means it will pay 21p per kWh of electricity rather than 55p.
However, it warned it would still face higher bills in 2023 unless further measures were announced.
Wholesale prices, which are what suppliers pay for energy in bulk before they distribute it to customers, are expected to be fixed for all non-domestic energy customers at £211 per MWh for electricity and £75 per mWh for gas.
It works out at 21.1p per kWh for electricity and 7.5p per kWh for gas and will be fixed for six months from 1 October.
'Temporary fix'
Those rates will be the base cost, to which other add-ons, such as standing charges, will be added by suppliers.
Independent analysts Cornwall Insight said this marked a "substantial" 45% discount on wholesale energy prices.
Senior asset manager for West Orchards, Andy Talbot, said the announcement by Prime Minister Liz Truss was "really positive for business across the UK".
However, he added: "We must be cautious that this is only a temporary fix and in six months' time we will have to face higher bills, unless further measures are announced by the government."
Before the announcement, Mr Talbot warned BBC CWR the cost of energy had to come down "otherwise we will see empty shops and... a ghost town".
Mr Talbot said the shopping centre, which has 12 escalators and 10 lifts, had been paying about £200,000 a year on a fixed rate of 13p per kWh, with its tenants picking up most of that bill.
"We're now paying 55p a unit - that equates to about £850,000 a year - plus our standing charge and everything else.
"If you're charging a retailer more money to be in a city centre, then prices have to rise, so the people that suffer are the customers."
