Queen's funeral: Crowds gather in Coventry to share experience
Hundreds of people have gathered to watch the Queen's funeral on a big screen in Coventry.
Karen Proctor and her niece Nienna Murphy were among the crowd who had travelled to watch the broadcast outside the cathedral.
"Our parents were not able to come so Nienna and myself wanted to represent the family," said Ms Proctor.
"We're big royalists in our family and it means an awful lot that we can share the experience."
Her father and uncle had both served in the Coldstream Guards.
"Everybody has said she was just a perfect Queen, bringing people together, that wonderful smile and that cheeky little glint in her eye, she really was everybody's granny," she said.
"It just seemed right to be here," Ms Murphy added.
NHS worker Sarah Healy, who watched the service with colleagues, said it was a "lovely but solemn" crowd that had gathered at the screening.
"I'm glad we can watch it like this," she said.
"It's our Queen, it's the end of an era isn't it. It's all we've ever known and we're all really upset about it."
The Gilbert family were also among those watched the funeral outside the cathedral.
"I think the place was appropriate to come and watch it, just because of the Queen having come here after the war in Coventry, when the cathedral stones were being laid," said Mrs Gilbert.
"I found it very moving and the tone was just right. It was lovely."