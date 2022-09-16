Queen remembered at Coventry's Godiva Day parade
A two-minute silence has been observed in remembrance of Queen Elizabeth II, as part of an annual parade in Coventry.
Dozens of schoolchildren took part in the colourful parade which commemorates Lady Godiva.
The city's young ambassadors joined the lord mayor and faith leaders in the ceremony on Friday morning.
Well-wishers laid flowers in the Priory Gardens and joined in with a time of reflective prayers.
Leyla, 12, who carried a banner for the procession said she was proud to have taken part.
She said she welcomed the opportunity to mark the contribution of the Queen, as she found the news of her death "very shocking".
"I think it was really nice when they put the flowers down, and singing [the national anthem] about the new King, that was really nice."
Ten-year-old Suri said when she had heard the news of the Queen's death she "didn't think it was real".
"I'm happy that we get to be here in memory of the Queen and Godiva", she added.
Lady Godiva was believed to have ridden naked on horseback through Coventry in protest against her husband's high taxes.
She died on 10 September 1067, and in ancient times an annual feast was held on the day of her death known as Dame Goodyvers Daye.
Pru Porretta, who founded the Godiva Trust charity, took on the role of Lady Godiva and led the commemorations.
Aleena, 9, who took part in Friday's procession, said the event had been "overwhelming".
"I feel quite sad, my dad watches the news every single day, and he might even go to London."
Lexi, also aged 9, said she had been left "shocked and extremely sad," about the death of the monarch, just knowing she "is no longer with us any more".