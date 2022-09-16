Vulcan bomber comes off Wellesbourne airfield runway
- Published
A Vulcan bomber has run off a runway at an airfield in Warwickshire, narrowly avoiding a local road.
Warwickshire Police said Stratford Road was closed near Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield after the incident on Friday.
The heritage aircraft, based at Wellesbourne, is not airworthy, but was due to taxi down the runway in a public event on Sunday.
The BBC has contacted the airfield and the group responsible to maintaining the bomber for further information.
The XM655 Maintenance and Preservation Society looks after the aircraft, one of the few Vulcans still able to taxi.
Photos of the bomber halted at the edge of a field with its nose peering over a hedge were shared widely on social media.
Robin Hammond, who lives in the area, said he was in his garden, when he heard testing taking place, and went down there to watch.
"They'd moved it to the end of the runway and then it went along at rapid speed... and I thought it's going to slow down in a minute, but it didn't," he said.
"It left the runway and carried on across some land and ended up with its nose hanging over a hedge."
He said it was only saved from going through the hedge into the road thanks to the softness of the soil.
"The pilot must have done a superb job in steering it," Mr Hammond said.
Vulcan bombers were part of Britain's Cold War "V-force", which also included Valiants and Victors.
They were operated by the RAF from the mid-1950s until the mid-1980s.
The last airworthy Vulcan flew for the final time in 2015, but not before being seen by millions at air shows and during heritage flights across the UK.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk