Luke Cleary: Arrests at funeral ride-out in Coventry
- Published
Three men were arrested after a funeral for a motorcyclist saw "hundreds of bikes" being driven around Coventry.
Luke Cleary, 19, died in a crash on Longford Road on 17 August.
People had been asked to pay their respects peacefully on Thursday after a memorial ride-out last month resulted in 13 arrests.
However, West Midlands Police said bikes were driven "on busy roads, parkland and footpaths for over an hour", causing frustration to locals.
The force had earlier warned of a "robust police presence" and had temporary powers to stop and search people and disperse crowds. It seized bikes thought to be stolen and made three arrests:
- A 22-year-old man from Longford, arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and possession with intent to supply
- A 21-year-old man from Birmingham, arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and going equipped
- A 20-year-old man from Edgwick in Coventry, arrested on suspicion of shining or directing a laser beam towards the police helicopter
The force said investigations would continue.
