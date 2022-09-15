Kingsbury oil depot protesters remanded in custody
- Published
A group of 21 activists accused of breaching a civil injunction limiting protest at an oil terminal have been remanded in custody.
Demonstrators from Just Stop Oil sat across the main entrance of the Kingsbury Oil Terminal near Tamworth, Staffordshire, on Wednesday.
Activists appeared at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Thursday following the protest.
Contempt of court proceedings will start next week.
The injunction, which includes a power of arrest, was originally granted to North Warwickshire Borough Council in April.
Various protesters who appeared in court told a judge they would not voluntarily return to court if bailed and that they intended to break the injunction.
Environmental activist Christian Murray-Leslie, 78, said he felt "morally obliged" to oppose the injunction to highlight "catastrophic climate change".
"I will not return to this court and I will break the injunction again," he added.
Max Shephard, representing North Warwickshire Borough Council, told the court that it was alleged protesters had breached the terms of the injunction.
Police officers attending Kingsbury Oil Terminal had observed around 50 people "sitting in the road blocking the access to the depot" on Wednesday.
Mr Shephard added that one officer described the majority of them as wearing orange bibs with the Just Stop Oil motif and displaying signs with the Just Stop Oil logo.
He said the group was described as being "peaceful and polite".
As the nation mourns Queen Elizabeth II, climate change protesters said their actions on Wednesday were "not disrespectful", claiming that King Charles III had previously backed action against "the cross-border threat".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk