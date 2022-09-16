Queen portrait to be added to Nuneaton England heroes mural
A portrait of the Queen will join England football heroes Gareth Southgate, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling on giant mural in Nuneaton.
The artwork was created outside Kate and Paul Williams' home last year before England's appearance in the Euro 2020 final.
Artist Andrew Mills, known as Graffiti by Title, will add the Queen on Friday afternoon.
James Bennett, who designed it, said it would become "a British icon wall".
The Williams family first wanted an England mural for their wall as the nation was gripped by England's progress through Euro 2020, which had been delayed by a year due to the pandemic.
It went on to become a popular tourist attraction and raised more than £10,000 for a local defibrillator appeal.
Mr Bennett described the opportunity to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as "an honour and a privilege".
For the art teacher, it will be extra special after finding out his mother, who he describes as a huge Royalist, has terminal cancer.
He told BBC Radio CWR: "It is a dedication to her and my gran. I want to do as much as I can to honour and help.
"We're hoping in years to come it will be one of the most prominent pieces of street art in the country."