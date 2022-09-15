Big screen in Coventry to show Queen's funeral
The Queen's funeral will be shown on a big screen in Coventry city centre.
Members of the public will be able to watch the broadcast in University Square from 10:00 BST on Monday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Coventry City Council said some seating would be provided and people were welcomed to bring their own as well as refreshments.
Council leader George Duggins said the screen would allow people "to come together as a city and a community".
"The Queen visited Coventry many times over the years and she was always greeted warmly by the people of our city," added Lord Mayor Kevin Maton.
"Since her death, I know many have felt a great sense of loss which is why it is right we offer the opportunity for people to come together to mark this occasion."
Elsewhere in the region, the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon will also be screening the funeral as will the Albany Theatre in Earlsdon.
The Queen's state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. There will be a two-minute silence at midday and there will be a committal service later at St George's Chapel in Windsor.