Luke Cleary: Planned police presence at motorcyclist's funeral
- Published
Extra police powers will be in place during the funeral of a 19-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash.
Luke Cleary was killed on Longford Road in Coventry on 17 August.
West Midlands Police said bikers from across the country were expected to attend his funeral and there would be an increased police presence in the city.
It follows a memorial ride-out which saw 13 people arrested after fireworks were thrown, injuring police officers.
The force said the additional powers, which will be enforced between 07:00BST and 22:00, will apply to Alderman's Green, Longford, Wood End, Bell Green and Henley Green.
It added that Mr Cleary's family had consented to the plans.
"We understand the use of these powers can cause concern and can seem excessive," a force spokesperson said.
Chief Supt Pete Henrick added: "We fully understand that people want to pay their respects.
"But we ask that this is done peacefully and that no-one brings further disorder to the streets of Coventry."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk