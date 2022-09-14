Queen Elizabeth II: Royal Shakespeare Company to screen state funeral

Her Majesty the Queen, RSC Patron, opens the newly transformed Royal Shakespeare Theatre in March 2011.Stewart Hemley/RSC
Her Majesty the Queen pictured at the opening of the newly transformed Royal Shakespeare Theatre in March 2011.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) has announced its theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon will screen the state funeral of the Queen on Monday.

Those wishing to attend are being invited from 10:00 BST ahead of the funeral service, which is scheduled to take place at 11:00.

The screening is expected to end at about 13:00 and the building will then close at 13:30.

Her Majesty the Queen was the Patron of the RSC since 1961.

Free tickets for the screening will be available to reserve on the venue's website or box office from Thursday.

Peter Cook/RSC
Apart from the funeral screening, the theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon will be closed on 19 September

Apart from access to the screening in the auditorium, the theatre will be closed on 19 September.

All performances and tours booked for the day of the funeral have been cancelled as a mark of respect.

Shakespeare's Birthplace in Stratford-upon-Avon, Anne Hathaway's Cottage and Shakespeare's New Place will also be shut, along with the museum's reading room.

The Great Garden at New Place will be open as a space for public reflection.

The Queen's funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey.

Before then, she will be lying in state in Westminster Hall, London, for the public to pay their respects.

What next? A day-by-day guide from now to the funeral

Waiting in line during the night: Why I wanted to see the Queen's coffin

When is the state funeral? Will shops close? And other questions

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics