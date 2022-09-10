Leamington food festival organisers 'had to think of traders'
Organisers of a Warwickshire food festival which is going ahead after the death of the Queen have said they had to think of the traders taking part.
Stephanie Kerr, who is involved in organising the Leamington Food and Drink Festival, said many had "gone to considerable expense" preparing for it.
One of them, cake-maker Saffron Medway, said she would have taken a big financial hit if it had been cancelled.
She said it was a "big relief" not have to throw stock away.
Ms Kerr, executive director for Royal Leamington Spa's Business Improvement District, said going ahead with the two-day event was not a decision that was taken lightly.
But she said they saw "merit in bringing people together with family and friends".
She said periods of silence would be held on both Saturday and Sunday and a book of condolence would be made available to visitors.
Ms Medway, who has seen her creations featured in Cake Masters magazine and Vogue, said she had been baking for three days to build up stock for the show.
She said: "If you cancel it at the last minute it means we've got a lot of wastage."
She had planned to freeze some of the cakes, sell others in her shop and donate others, but some would have had to be thrown in the bin.
Ms Medway said the decision to go ahead had been the right one and added: "I think a lot of people are happy that they're out doing something that is fun."
Despite that, she said the mood was sombre and "not as loud and as vibrant as normal".
