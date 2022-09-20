Nuneaton town centre transformation plans submitted
- Published
Multimillion-pound plans to modernise a Warwickshire town have been submitted.
A library and business centre are planned for Nuneaton, alongside new homes on Justice Walk.
The £155m scheme will "help unlock the economic potential" of the town centre, said the council.
The area is being revamped as part of the wider Transforming Nuneaton programme, which will also see the town's transport links improved.
A new landscaped public building space leading to St Nicolas Church is also included in the plans.
"Regenerating this gateway site will breathe new life into our town centre and reinvigorate this end of Nuneaton," said Nuneaton and Bedworth Council leader Kristofer Wilson.
"This brown-field development brings long-term disused scrub land back into use and will provide a new state-of-the-art library and much-needed space to help new business start-ups."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk