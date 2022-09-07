Dozens of solar panels to be put on Coventry library roof
A grade II listed library will have nearly 150 solar panels installed as part of a scheme to save a council about £276,000 annually.
Coventry City Council has partnered with Ineco Energy to put more than 5,000 panels on 41 public buildings.
Planning approval has been given to put 148 on the city's central library along with a battery storage unit.
About 16 tonnes of carbon will be saved annually by the library panels, Ineco Energy said.
The overall project, which the Local Democracy Reporting Service says will be funded by the government and European Union, will save up to £276,000 annually in energy costs.
The four-storey library was built in 1958 and first used as a ballroom before eventually being converted into a library in 1986.
A heritage statement with the planning application said the black panels should blend in with the roof and would not be seen from the street.