Jamie Rees: Defibrillators funded in memory of Warwickshire teenager
The mother of a teenager who died from a cardiac arrest minutes away from a locked defibrillator says she is on target to have 20 of the potentially life-saving devices installed locally.
Jamie Rees, 18, from Wolvey, in Warwickshire, died after suddenly collapsing on New Year's Day.
Naomi Rees-Issitt said his friends, who administered CPR on the teenager, knew there was a nearby device, "but it was locked inside a school".
Eight kits have already been installed.
Jamie had returned from watching fireworks in the early hours of 1 January when his heart suddenly stopped, the 43-year-old explained.
Police officers who arrived to help him before paramedics "also didn't have a defibrillator in their car" and had to send an officer to Rugby to collect one, she said.
It took more than 17 minutes for an ambulance to reach the college student, after which he was taken to hospital but died on 5 January.
"It wasn't until we lost Jamie we realised how few defibrillators there are," said Ms Rees-Issitt, who launched the OurJay campaign to fund more kits.
The 18-year-old, who was training as a plumber, had signed up to donate his organs, which were transplanted to help others.
"Because of him being an organ donor, and already saving five people on the night we said goodbye to him, it seemed the right way to go that he was meant to make a difference," his mother said.
"People just adored him, and we have been so supported, and people have got behind our fundraising and our campaigning so much, that's why we're going to carry on."
Devices have been put at places including Rugby College, Ashlawn High School, Newbold Rugby Club, Jamie's former nursery as well as a football ground and industrial park.
The fundraisers have permission to install 20 devices, which include Daniel Baird Foundation bleed control kits, in time for the first anniversary of Jamie's death in January.
Ambulance bosses have since apologised to the family for delays in reaching Jamie on the night, and Ms Rees-Issitt is working with the service which is supporting her campaign.
A website is being set up to map the position of each defibrillator, and offer advice and training in future.
"Jamie is the most amazing boy," she added, "he is the only inspiration we need in life now."
"He always told us that he was built different, and he's proven that, even when he's not here any more."