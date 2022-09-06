Andrew Flamson: Fourth murder charge over Coventry hit-and-run
A fourth person has been charged with murder after a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Andrew Flamson, 40, suffered serious head injuries when he was hit on Grosvenor Road, Coventry, on 12 July, and died in hospital three days later.
Carl Tomlinson, 51, has been charged with murder and the attempted murder of three people who were with Mr Flamson.
He is also charged with criminal damage in relation to Mr Flamson's dog which was also killed.
He was due to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
A second man, also 40, and two children aged 15 and 16, were also hit by the same car, West Midlands Police had said.
Carlton Rollason, 26, of Albany Road; Callum Ayre, 19, of Meadow Street and Samuel Henneberry, 61, from Coventry, have previously appeared in court charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and criminal damage.
West Midlands Police said its investigation was continuing and it was "determined to secure justice for Mr Flamson's family and friends".
