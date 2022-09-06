Coventry North East MP to stand down at next election
A Coventry MP has announced she will stand down at the next general election.
Colleen Fletcher, who has held the Coventry North East seat for Labour since 2015, said it was time to move on and pursue some new challenges.
She said being a member of Parliament for the city had been the greatest honour of her life and she had always done her best to represent Coventry.
She previously represented Upper Stoke on the city council.
"I have always done my very best to represent the constituency and the city where I was born and raised and continue to live, and to help and support the people who live there," Ms Fletcher, 67, said.
"In almost a decade as an MP there have been many unprecedented challenges including Brexit, a global pandemic and two unscheduled general elections.
"I feel now is the time for me to make the decision to move on and pursue some new challenges."
Fellow Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi, has been reselected as Labour's candidate to represent Coventry North West with Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana currently undergoing a reselection process.