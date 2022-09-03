Fidel Glasgow: The Specials' Neville Staple appeals to revellers over stabbing
The Specials singer Neville Staple has made a direct appeal to find the killer of his grandson while performing at Coventry's Godiva Festival.
Fidel Glasgow, 21, died in hospital in September 2018 after being stabbed when disorder broke out outside Coventry's Club M.
Mr Staple performed at the same festival 24 hours after he died.
On Saturday, he addressed the crowds and urged anyone with information about the killing to come forward.
"We all need closure," he told BBC CWR before going on stage.
"I know there's people out there who still know what happened, what went down, so we appeal please come forward.
"It might be a long time, four years ago, but people still know."
He said he was dedicating the set at the three-day event in the city - watched by Fidel's mother Melanie - to his grandson.
Ten men, including Brit Awards nominee Pa Salieu, were charged by police investigating the stabbing,
He was later cleared of violent disorder during the brawl that preceded his friend being stabbed, but was convicted of possessing a bottle as an offensive weapon at Warwick Crown Court.
No-one has been charged with Mr Glasgow's murder.
Christine "Sugary" Staple, Mr Glasgow's step-grandmother and member of The Specials, said making the appeal was important as the case remained open.
"Four years ago this weekend we performed at Godiva and it was literally the day after we lost Fidel who had been murdered, so on this occasion, this is four years on, we're going to dedicate the show to Fidel... and also do an appeal," she said.
"We'd like people to still come forward because the case is still open and we've still got no closure and Melanie [his mother] in particular needs closure."
She said performing four years ago was emotional as they had just lost him but there was "a sea of faces" in front of them and the audience shared the sadness.
"It was like a river of tears for the people of Coventry," she said.
"It means a lot to us to do this appeal today in Coventry where this happened, where we lost Fidel, where everyone shared the emotional moment with us."
