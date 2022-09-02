Godiva Festival: Monastery bandmates get engaged onstage
A couple of bandmates have got engaged while performing on the main stage of a festival.
Monastery guitarist Josh Sellis proposed to Liv Gardner at Coventry's Godiva Festival.
Tom Grennan, The Libertines and Bananarama are topping the bill during the three-day event at War Memorial Park.
Ms Gardner said she was "in another world" following the proposal on Friday.
Monastery won the Rock & Metal Godiva Calling Competition to perform at the festival.
Up to 40,000 people are expected to attend the event.
Monastery
Next up we have one of our Godiva Calling winners, Monastery!Posted by Godiva Festival on Friday, September 2, 2022
Sellis said: "I had this planned.
"We were originally going to go to a gig at the end of this month and I thought 'oh, it is the first band we ever saw together I'll propose there'.
"So when we bought the tickets about eight months ago I was like 'I'm getting a ring'.
"Then we won the Godiva Calling metal heat and we ended up on the main stage and I thought 'now is as good a time as any really isn't it? There's not really going to be a better situation for it, so why not?'."
Gardner, who provides guitar and vocals for the band, said she was "very shocked" by the proposal.
"I had to carry on playing afterwards and I was like 'how do you expect me to carry on playing - I am just in a whole other world right now'," she said.
"It was mental, crazy."
Sellis said the pair would set a date "when we have calmed down and sobered up".
