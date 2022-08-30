Leamington Spa man jailed for assaulting two police officers
A man who assaulted two police officers after being arrested has been jailed.
Jack McClusky, 35, punched an officer in the face after police detained him in Leamington Spa on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour in May.
When more police stepped in "another officer was then forced to the floor, causing her to hit her head on the concrete," Warwickshire Police said.
McClusky pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers and was jailed by Coventry magistrates for eight months.
He also admitted a public order offence of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with the intention to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Warwickshire Police said before the arrest, at about 13:10 BST on 10 May, officers had already spoken to him after being called by members of the public. The arrest followed further reports about "drunken" behaviour on Shrubland Street.
McClusky was also "verbally abusive" to the first officer, the force said.
"Police officers and other emergency workers who serve the public do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their jobs," said Ch Insp Mandy Butler.
"Every time officers respond to an incident, they go into an unpredictable and often volatile situation. Thankfully the officers involved in this incident have now recovered and were not more seriously injured.
"I hope this sentence will give McClusky time to reflect on his actions."
McClusky, of Bonniksen Close, Leamington Spa, was sentenced on 24 August.