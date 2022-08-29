Firefighters battle 'deliberate' blaze at Coventry hotel
- Published
Firefighters have put out a blaze at a derelict hotel following what is believed to be an arson attack.
Four appliances from Coventry and Birmingham were called to the scene at the Allesley Hotel in Coventry at 13:10 BST, West Midlands Fire Service said.
Crews took "quick and assertive action to stop the spread of fire and prevent further damage to the building", it said.
Birmingham Road was temporarily closed while crews were at the scene.
